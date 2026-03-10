‘Not Our Best Game’: Blazers' Toumani Camara Issues Bold Challenge After 20-Point Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are feeling good about themselves after beating the Indiana Pacers by 20 points, but they aren't satisfied.

The Blazers believe they still have room to grow even after a blowout victory, which is exactly where you want to be at this stage of the season. Blazers forward Toumani Camara explained what he feels the team can improve on.

"We showed a lot of great things, and I feel like we still didn't have a great game. I feel like we did some great things here and there, we had some great moments, but I feel like we still can do way better with the team that we have. I'm very excited about what we can do, keep learning," Camara said postgame.

"I think just having the mindset of never being satisfied, it's kinda what we want to do as a team. Always keep on pushing each other, especially with the talent that we have. I feel like we have so many great things that we can do, so I think it was definitely not our best game."

Blazers Seek Improvement Despite Victory

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers find themselves at No. 10 in the Western Conference standings, but they still can inch closer to the higher spots in the Play-In tournament picture. The Blazers are just 1.5 games back of the number eight seed, which would give them an additional life in the Play-In tournament.

It was a long road trip for the Blazers that lasted over a week, but now that they are back home, they feel like they can start building some momentum.

"I feel like the trip didn't go the way we wanted, but coming back here having a win like this definitely helps on the mental. Now we're here for a couple of days, and we can get on the run," Camara said postgame.

In order for the Blazers to start good days and victories on the court, they need to approach every day with this type of mindset. They are on the right path to where they want to go, but they still have progress to make in the final month of the season.

The Blazers are back in action against LaMelo Ball and the red hot Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.