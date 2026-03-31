Blazers vs. Clippers Could Decide Final West Playoff Spot

The Portland Trail Blazers are heading back out on the road for arguably their biggest game of the season as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

The Blazers find themselves in ninth place in the West, 1.5 games behind the Clippers, who have won five straight games going into the contest. The Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment, but their wins come against some of the easier teams in the league. They beat the Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks twice, Indiana Pacers, and Toronto Raptors.

The Blazers faced a similar stretch in which they beat the Mavericks, Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets on their latest home stand. Now the competition is getting a little bit stiffer, and they head out on the road against the Clippers in what could be a preview of one of the play-in tournament games.

This game between the Blazers and Clippers won't directly decide who will get to the postseason, but it could set up who gets home-court advantage in that all-important game. The Blazers and Clippers will also face off in Portland just before the playoffs begin, so that game will also carry some weight. This will be a great opportunity for the Blazers to see what they are dealing with in the Clippers, who will likely be the final boss between them and a spot in the first round in the playoffs.

A win could help them move closer to that home court advantage, but it could also give the team some confidence in facing off against a potential playoff opponent.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija drives to the basket against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Tuesday, March 31

• Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM PST

• Location: Intuit Dome | Inglewood, CA

What channel is Clippers vs. Trail Blazers on?

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers will air on the NBC.

How to stream Clippers vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• Peacock

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Clippes injury report

• SG Bradley Beal (OUT - hip)

• PF Yanic Konan Niederhauser (OUT - foot)

• SF Isaiah Jackson (OUT - ankle)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

• SF Vit Krejci (OUT - calf)

• PF Jerami Grant (OUT - calf)