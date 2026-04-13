Blazers vs. Suns Play-In Preview: 5 Questions With Phoenix Insider

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready for their Play-In Tournament matchup against the Phoenix Suns for a chance to snag the No. 7 seed.

The winner qualifies for the playoffs and a first-round matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs, so the stakes are very high.

We spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin to learn more about the Suns and what to expect from them going into the biggest game of the year.

How have the Suns been since the Blazers visited them back in late February?

Hot and cold, to say the least. Phoenix continues to deal with injury woes and still haven’t seen extended time with their full roster. In a one-game sample size, that could prove to be detrimental against the Suns - especially against a Portland team that has a few players who can get hot at a moment’s notice.

The Suns have really hammered home trying to win the possession game and have improved in that facet, though they’re still the same physical team that likes to shoot three’s as Portland last saw.

The Suns are back into the postseason after missing out last year. What is the biggest reason behind that?

This is going to sound cheesy, but it’s true: Hustle. There’s been games where the Suns have clawed their way back where last year’s team — albeit star-studded — simply wouldn’t have given the same effort.

Jordan Ott has this unit playing hard and physical though 48 minutes a night and though last year’s iteration had far more talent, this appears to be a much more cohesive roster. Combined with Ott’s superior coaching to Mike Budenholzer, that’s the biggest ingredient to their recipe for success.

Who is the X-Factor for the Suns against the Blazers?

Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Green shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Green. Devin Booker will do what he normally does and the Suns do have a few shooters on the perimeter who can take advantage of the gravity he provides, but the Suns truly can reach new heights if Jalen Green is able to find his footing offensively.

On their best days, Green’s athleticism and ability to attack the rim has meshed well with Booker. However, there’s been quite a few nights where Green has been inefficient as a scorer. If Green shows up offensively, the Suns will be a hard team to stop with their other options on the floor.

If the Suns were to lose to the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

Lack of dominance in the paint. If there’s one weakness for Phoenix, it’s been their inability to control the glass in allowing second chance opportunities defensively. Jordan Ott stresses the extra possession game, and the Suns are considerably small compared to most NBA teams.

Portland out rebounded the Suns in their win over Phoenix earlier this season, and though the Suns were missing Booker/Dillon Brooks, that still appears to be their recipe for success.

What’s your prediction for the game?

The Suns should be able to handle business and punch their ticket to the postseason. With home court advantage, Phoenix ultimately wins by eight.