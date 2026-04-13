Blazers vs. Suns Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Portland Can Beat Phoenix

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament for a chance to claim the No. 7 seed and a first-round series with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Suns enter this matchup as one of the most disciplined defensive units in the league, currently boasting the ninth-best defensive rating in the NBA. In order to grab a win, the Blazers must leverage their emerging backcourt stars and a dominant presence in the paint. Here are three tactical keys for a Blazers victory.

Unleash Donovan Clingan as a Vertical Threat

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan lays up a shot against Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

In their last meeting back in late February, second-year pro Donovan Clingan dominated the Suns with 23 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Phoenix’s current rotation features Oso Ighodaro and Mark Williams at the center position, both of whom struggle with the sheer size and length of a 7-2 interior force.

The Blazers should run high screen-and-roll actions to force the Suns' bigs out of the paint. If the Suns stay back, Clingan’s improved vertical gravity opens up lobs that lead to high-percentage shots.

If Clingan can force Williams into early foul trouble and dominate the offensive glass, the Blazers can exploit the mismatch and move closer to a potential victory.

Isolate Deni Avdija Into Suns Mismatches

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Deni Avdija has blossomed into an All-Star, averaging over 24 points and nearly seven rebounds and assists per game. While the Suns have Dillon Brooks as a primary stopper, they often rotate Collin Gillespie or Royce O'Neale onto secondary ball-handlers.

The Blazers should utilize off-ball screens to force switches that put Gillespie or Jalen Green on Avdija. The All-Star's 6-9 frame allows him to see over smaller guards, either scoring in the post or finding Shaedon Sharpe or Scoot Henderson for weak-side cuts.

The Blazers should neutralize the Suns defense by forcing them to provide help-side coverage, which forces them into spots where they are less comfortable.

Don't Let Anyone Outside of Devin Booker Get Hot

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dribbles the ball during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Suns offense is at its peak when Devin Booker is a facilitator for shooters like Grayson Allen and Jalen Green.