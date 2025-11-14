Shaedon Sharpe Makes Special Blazers History vs Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 125-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The Trail Blazers' win was due much in part to an explosive performance from shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who scored 35 points — just two points shy of a career high for the four-year player.

Sharpes' 35 points led the team, and he added five rebounds three assists in 30 minutes of action. His most impactful plays came in the final minutes of the third quarter, when the Pelicans cut the Trail Blazers' lead to just three points with 3:45 remaining in the game.

In the span of about a minute, Sharpe scored six points — including a transition dunk off of a nifty steal — to bring Portland's lead up to eight points.

Beyond the point total, what stands out about Sharpe's performance was his efficiency. Sharpe didn't miss a single one of his 11 2-point field goals, securing the most made 2-point shots in a game without a miss since Calvin Natt's 13 in March 1982.

"I think Shae is one of the keys for us to be a successful team," Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter said after the game. "He can create shots, he can get to the rim, he can pull up, he can score from mid-range, three. Tonight, he was unbelievable."

.@ShaedonSharpe's season-high 35 points tonight @ NOP featured 11-for-11 shooting on 2-point field goals.



It marks the most made 2-point shots in a game without a miss by a @trailblazers player since March 18, 1982 (Calvin Natt, 13-for-13). — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 13, 2025

Sharpe's performance — his second straight game with over 30 points — didn't come as a surprise to his coaches and teammates, who saw him work over the summer and knew he had the potential for nights like these.

"His summer was very good," Splitter said. "The way he worked every day, he brought it. Very professional and just trying to get better every day."

Slow Season Start

Sharpe's back-to-back dominant performances come after a slow start to the season. The 22-year-old had went just 38 percent from the field through the first five games of the season. When he's shooting the ball like he did Wednesday night, he opens the floor for the rest of the Portland offense.

“It spaces the floor, it gives us energy, it gives us an extra boost,” Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan said of his teammate. “Shae’s one heck of a player. Obviously, he started off the year struggling to shoot the ball. But the way he’s been playing these last couple games is something special. And I know Shae; he’s going to keep that going.”

