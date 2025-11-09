Blazers' Tiago Splitter Gets Honest About Blown Heat Game
The Portland Trail Blazers opened up a five-game East Coast road trip with a narrow late 136-131 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Clutch buckets and solid defense helped Miami survive Portland in the fourth frame at the Kaseya Center.
Both clubs were dealing with significant absences. Portland was down five players, most notably point guard Scoot Henderson, All-Defensive wing Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley, and the perennially absent Damian Lillard. Miami was missing both of its All-Stars in big man Bam Adebayo and shooting guard Tyler Herro.
After second-year center Donovan Clingan notched a pair of layups at the 2:16 mark, Portland tied things up at 127-127. But a 5-0 Heat run across the next 44 seconds helped create some separation in the wrong direction. Portland subsequently botched several offensive possessions.
Interim head coach Tiago Splitter made a candid confession about the Heat's intense approach to offense, per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian.
“It’s really hard to guard them,” Splitter said during his postgame presser. “You’ve got to stay in front of them. If not, they punish you.”
Bench Play Was The X-Factor
A big deciding factor was the play of the two teams' benches. Miami's reserves outscored Portland's, 63-33. Reserve Heat power forward Nikola Jovic scored a team-most 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from the foul line. Backup swingman Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a near triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.
“Jovic hit a couple big shots,” Splitter reflected. “We have some not-very-smart fouls. Those little details make you win or lose a game.”
Forward Deni Avdija paced Portland, as he often does, scoring 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor (3-of-9 from distance) and 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line, pulling down 11 rebounds, dishing out eight assists, and blocking a shot.
Shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe chipped in 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from the foul line and nine rebounds. Two-time All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday logged an 18-point, 13-assist double-double.
With the loss, the Trail Blazers now fall to a 5-4 record. The Heat, meanwhile, have improved to 6-4. Both are now the No. 7 seeds in their respective conferences.
