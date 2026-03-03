This Is Why Blazers Think They Lost vs. Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers are frustrated after a 135-101 loss against the Atlanta Hawks inside State Farm Arena.

It was far from the Blazers' best performance of the season, and they definitely have to do some soul searching after the loss. Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter was not impressed with the team following the loss.

"Particularly in that first quarter. I think we had, of course, Rob [Williams] didn't play tonight, and DC, when we started with DC, got on [Onyeka] Okongwu. He hit like four threes," Splitter said.

"We expected to go small against him early in the first quarter, but I think the energy was not there. Focus energy. I think it was the first back-to-back that I felt like our legs were heavy. Not to try to find excuses here, but I think the players were trying. They just couldn't get to the spots to move."

Blazers Struggle Early With Foul Trouble

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is defended by Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Blazers fell behind by 24 points in the first quarter and things really fell off the wagon when the second unit came in. The Blazers simply couldn't get in rhythm early.

"DC had three quick fouls. We went small early. We couldn't stay in front of people. They got to the rim, and then we couldn't rebound a ball when we had that small line-up. I think a little bit, that was the game in the first quarter," Splitter said.

"I think then we fought for two quarters, second and third, and the fourth again we didn't have energy, so that pretty much was the game."

The Blazers got absolutely punched in the mouth early. When you fall behind that much so early into the game, it is rare for teams to come back from that. The Blazers simply were far behind the Hawks in the game, and there is a lot of reasons to blame behind the team's struggles.

The travel schedule has been rough. The injuries have been piling up, and the coaching plan for the game was not up to par. Everyone is to blame for the loss, and the Blazers need to make some drastic changes going into the second half of the road trip.

The Blazers are back in action as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow at 5 p.m. PT inside the FedEx Forum. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.