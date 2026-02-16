What Victor Wembanyama Said About Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is an All-Star for the first time and he had the opportunity to play alongside San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama is viewed as one of the league's brightest young stars, so his kind words about Avdija's play holds a lot of weight.

"How he's viewed? They say a lot of free throws, so playing against him - I haven't played against him this year, but as for tonight - (he was) defending without fouling, and I mean -- I don't know how many minutes I shared with him on the court, but, as I was saying before," Wembanyama said of Avdija to reporters.

"I mean today was a pretty fun experience. I think what he displayed basketball-wise was solid, and it shows on the results. I mean, it was close games with intensity."

Wemby Gives Kind Words to Avdija

Avdija has transformed his gaming a lot since last season, and he is one of the contenders for the league's Most Improved Player award. Avdija has been able to take over games for the Blazers this season and average over 25 points per game, making him one of the elite scorers in the league.

Avdija's ascension in the league has taken notice from the top players around, and they recognize him as one of the best in the NBA. That reputation will only follow him further if he continues to play at a high level. The Blazers are expected to play bonus basketball for the first time since 2021 this season, and Avdija is a big reason why that is even possible.

On top of his individual play improving, he is setting up his teammates for success, which is why the Blazers are nearly .500 going into the All-Star break. The team has a clear vision with Avdija playing at such a high level and the team has the DNA of a true playoff contender if Damian Lillard gets healthy and the supporting cast continues to develop next to Avdija.

Avdija and the Blazers will start the second half of the regular season on Friday when they take on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center in Portland. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

