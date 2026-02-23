Why Deni Avdija Exited Early For Blazers vs. Suns

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija logged just a single minute in the box score in the team's 92-77 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Avdija entered the game with a back injury and was questionable on the team's injury report, but he ended up playing anyway. He ended up tweaking that back injury early in the contest, which resulted in his early exit.

Deni Avdija Suffered Back Injury vs. Suns

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija heads to the locker room after suffering an injury. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Avdija, 25, has been dealing with this particular back injury for the better part of the last month or so. Before the game against the Suns, Avdija had missed 10 of the last 17 games with a back injury, and it appears that it is not fully over for him.

Back in late January, Avdija spoke about his injury and how it is making him feel.

“To be honest with you I’m just dealing with some stuff right now, I have the competitive nature of trying to be there for my teammates and compete but umm, it’s something I have to figure out with myself, with my teammates, with the coaches," Avdija said h/t HoopsHype.

"Nothing to worry about, I’ll be alright. But it’s definitely a little moment I’m facing right now. I can’t really say anything about my injury, or what’s going on, but I’ll leave it to the medial staff. I’m doing a good job of recovering and coming back, but I definitely don’t feel 100%.”

Avdija is showcasing some toughness by giving it a go in the game against the Suns, but it's clear that he was in a lot of pain when he grabbed his lower back.

Back injuries can be very tricky, as some days it's good and other days it's not. It's something that needs to be monitored daily, but it could take a couple of weeks to fully get healed.

Abdi has been playing through the injury to help the Blazers navigate this stretch in the schedule and to try and get over the .500 hump. However, the team needs him healthy for the long haul, and it might be in the team's best interest to have him sit for the foreseeable future.

It remains to be seen whether Avdija will play in the team's next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center in Portland. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.