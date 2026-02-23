Deni Avdija Injury Spoils Blazers Win vs. Shorthanded Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers are feeling bittersweet after a 92-77 win against the Phoenix Suns inside the Mortgage Matchup Center.

While the Blazers looked dominant throughout most of the game, things took a turn for them early in the first quarter when All-Star forward Deni Avdija suffered a back injury that forced him to sit for the rest of the game. Avdija was listed as questionable on the injury report with the back injury, but he suited up anyway. Unfortunately for him, he could only play in about one minute of action.

Avdija subbed out for point guard Scoot Henderson, and the Blazers did their best to try and keep things even keeled.

Blazers Adjust, Beat Suns Without Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Blazers struggled on offense in the first quarter, managing just 20 points, but the Suns did as well. Phoenix was playing without Devin Booker, Jordan Goodwin, and Dillon Brooks, all of whom are on the injury report. On top of that, the Suns were on the second night of a back-to-back after playing in double overtime yesterday against the Orlando Magic.

The Blazers took advantage and they needed to do so, especially after losing by 54 points in their previous game against the Denver Nuggets. The Blazers played excellent defense by giving up a season-low 77 points. It was the first time all season the Blazers gave up fewer than 90.

Donovan Clingan led all players in scoring with 23 points. He also had 13 rebounds for a double-double. Jerami Grant matched him with that scoring total, while Toumani Camara had 12 points and 11 rebounds. The aforementioned Henderson also had 11 points off the bench.

The Suns were led by Collin Gillespie, who scored a team-high 18 points, while Jalen Green joined him in double figures with 13.

The hope for the Blazers is that they can get Avdija back soon, but they need to make sure that he's fully healthy before he returns to the court. The team will likely re-evaluate him to see what went wrong early in the game.

The Blazers are back in action on Tuesday when they take on the division rival Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center in Portland. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.