How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies, Injury Report, Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are playing their fourth matchup of a five-game road trip as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a trip to the FedEx Forum.

The Blazers lost by 23 points when they were last in Memphis back in December, but they were able to get revenge on the Grizzlies by beating them twice just before the All-Star break in February. Now the Blazers can clinch a season series win with a victory on the road. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant dribbles against Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

• Date: Wednesday, March 4

• Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM PST

• Location: FedEx Forum | Memphis, Tennessee

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies on?

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Caleb Love (OUT - G League two-way)

• SF Deni Avdija (OUT - back)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

Grizzlies injury report

• PF Taj Gibson (QUESTIONABLE - reconditioning)

• SG Cedric Coward (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• PG Ty Jerome (QUESTIONABLE - thigh)

• PF Santi Aldama (OUT - knee)

• C Zach Edey (OUT - ankle)

• PF Brandon Clarke (OUT - calf)

• SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (OUT - finger)

• PG Ja Morant (OUT - elbow)

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies preview

The Blazers struggled on their back-to-back over the weekend with losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks, but now they find themselves with two days of full rest against a Grizzlies team that just played against a tough Minnesota Timberwolves squad last night. That should give the Blazers some formative advantage going into the game.

It doesn't mean the Blazers will automatically win the game. They have to still execute their game plan well enough to pull out a win. Given the fact that they are No. 10 in the Western Conference standings and the Grizzlies are No. 11, that only adds to the importance of the matchup.

The hope is that the Blazers can capitalize off of their rest and come out of the gate strong against a tired Grizzlies team that is dealing with several players on the injury report.