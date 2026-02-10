Why Blazers Absolutely Won Vit Krejci Trade With Hawks

Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci is getting used to his new surroundings.

He has played in four games for the Blazers since being traded by the Atlanta Hawks and is still trying to find his rhythm for his 3-point shot, which has struggled ever since he arrived in Portland. Krejci fills a massive need for the Blazers, which is why ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton gave the trade an "A-" in his overall trade deadline report card.

"Although Portland is hoping to get perimeter players back soon, shooting was also a need at full strength. The Blazers are third in 3-point attempts per game but dead last in accuracy beyond the arc. Krejci, who has hit 42% beyond the arc this season and throughout his time in Atlanta, should help there while fitting into Portland's aggressive defense," Pelton wrote.

"Better yet, Krejci is on a team-friendly contract that pays him the minimum through 2027-28 with no guaranteed money beyond this season. That could be particularly important if the Blazers shed some salary before the deadline with an eye toward using cap space to renegotiate Avdija's contract in conjunction with a long-term extension.

"Even before Reath was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right foot earlier this week that required season-ending surgery, he looked like an odd man out for Portland, having played just 258 minutes this season after the Blazers drafted center Yang Hansen in the first round last June."

Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Blazers Can Win Krejci Trade

Krejci has been up and down for the Blazers so far, but he needs a little bit of time to get used to everything. The Blazers gave up an expendable asset for him, so they need to find a way to make the most out of it.

The Blazers cannot lose the trade as the Hawks already waived an injured Reath. The Blazers are just trying to figure out how much they have blown the Hawks out of the water when it comes to the deal.

Even though Krejci has had his fair share of struggles to start his Blazers tenure by making just 6 of 22 attempts from beyond the 3-point line, he will have plenty of time to clean things up before things start to get very serious for Portland.

Krejci and the Blazers are back in action tomorrow against he Minnesota Timberwolves at 5 p.m. PT.

