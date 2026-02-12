Why Blazers Got Blown Out vs. Wolves

The Portland Trail Blazers are starting their two-game road trip before the All-Star break on the wrong foot after losing 133-109 to the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center.

The Wolves led wire-to-wire, holding a lead as large as 26 as the Blazers were playing little brother all night long. The Wolves simply chipped away at the lead throughout the evening, ultimately building a double-digit lead and cruising against their division rival.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Blazers Can't Hang vs. Wolves

The Blazers will have one more chance to bounce back before the All-Star break when they visit Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

