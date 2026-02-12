Why Blazers Got Blown Out vs. Wolves
In this story:
The Portland Trail Blazers are starting their two-game road trip before the All-Star break on the wrong foot after losing 133-109 to the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center.
The Wolves led wire-to-wire, holding a lead as large as 26 as the Blazers were playing little brother all night long. The Wolves simply chipped away at the lead throughout the evening, ultimately building a double-digit lead and cruising against their division rival.
Blazers Can't Hang vs. Wolves
The Blazers will have one more chance to bounce back before the All-Star break when they visit Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
Read More Portland Trail Blazers On SI Stories
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener