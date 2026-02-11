How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves, Injury Report, Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to extend their win streak when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It's the first time the two teams have met since opening night when the Blazers lost 118-114 to the Wolves in Portland. This time around, the game is in Minnesota, and the Blazers are hoping to get some revenge. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

• Date: Wednesday, February 11

• Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM PST

• Location: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves on?

76ers vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SF Matisse Thybulle (OUT - thumb, knee)

• PG Scoot Henderson (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

• SF Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

• SF Kris Murray (OUT - back)

Timberwolves injury report

• SG Terrence Shannon Jr. (OUT - foot)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija brings the ball up the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves preview

The Blazers are coming into the game after winning three games in a row. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in a two-game series at home and followed that up with a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers who were without the injured Joel Embiid.

The Blazers did get healthier during that game as Deni Avdija returned to the court after missing four games with a back injury. Getting Avdija back certainly helped as the Blazers scored 49 points in the third quarter to build a commanding lead that the Sixers could not get back from.

In order for the Blazers to keep their win streak alive, they will have to find a way to contain Anthony Edwards, who has led the Wolves in scoring in each of the last seven games, scoring 23 points or more. If the Blazers can keep Edwards at bay, they will have a much better chance of beating their division rival.

