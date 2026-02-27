Why Blazers Win vs. Bulls Was So Crucial

The Portland Trail Blazers are starting their road trip on the right foot after a 121-112 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

With a trip spanning over 6,000 miles and lasting more than a week, the Blazers will be on the road for a while, so winning at the start of the stretch of five games is incredibly important for the team.

“It’s always good to win, for the whole vibe of the team,” Blazers acting coach Tiago Splitter told reporters h/t The Oregonian's Joe Freeman. “You’re on the road a lot of days, no family, just us here. Meetings. Meals. Bus drives. Planes. So it’s a lot of time together, and of course, when you win, that bond is better.”

Blazers Get Big Win in Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey passes the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Blazers are hopeful that the win will give them a spark as they go to the other cities on their road trip. They have a mixed bag of opponents with the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks on deck for a back-to-back over the weekend, followed by a pair of Western Conference games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

The Blazers are also embarking on this road trip with a few injuries on their roster, which is troublesome at best. The team sat starting center Donovan Clingan with an illness against the Bulls, leading to Robert Williams III getting more playing time. He scored 14 points while grabbing 14 rebounds off the bench in the win. Williams spoke after the game about the importance of starting the road trip with a victory.

“I think it’s a big energy thing,” Williams told reporters after the game h/t Freeman. “Just to keep high self-esteem more than anything, I’m proud of the way we fought with a couple guys being down.”

The Blazers are looking to stack enough wins to get to the Play-In Tournament, which would qualify them for bonus basketball for the first time since 2021. They have a good chance to make it due to the tanking teams below them in the standings, but they should still want to build up some wins in hopes of possibly earning a top seed in the Play-In hierarchy.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Hornets. Tip-off is good for 10 a.m. PT inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.