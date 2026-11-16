One Critical Storyline I'm Focused on in Blazers vs. Wolves Showdown

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori is returning to the Target Center for the first time as a visitor since his five-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves as an assistant coach.

Nori was Chris Finch's right-hand man for his tenure in Minneapolis, which laid out the gauntlet for him to become the head coach of the Blazers this offseason. A lot of the Blazers' playbook is influenced and inspired by Finch and the Wolves, which could be a detriment against Minnesota.

“Most of our plays are his plays,” Nori said via The Athletic insider Jason Quick. “Like I said, Finch and I have a lot of the same type of offensive philosophies … and then the personnel is not that different when you look at the two teams.”

Blazers May Need to Pivot vs. Wolves

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija grabs a rebound against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nori and Finch are best friends after spending so much time together with the Wolves. A lot of Nori's philosophies are inspired by Finch and their long history together, but now the two are foes instead of friends.

Naturally, this chess match between the two friends and colleagues will result in some adjustments in order to keep things fresh. However, the similarities between the two teams are noteworthy.

Each team is strengthened and powered by the offensive push in the backcourt. The wings provide defensive toughness and each squad has a seven-footer protecting the paint. In some ways, the two teams mirror each other, so the slight differences and execution of the game plan could be what dictates the outcome of each matchup.

While Nori is happy to be back home in a place he built some strong bonds over the past five years, his focus remains on leaving Minneapolis with a pair of wins.

“It will be very, very weird just being back there,” Nori said via Quick. “But what I don’t want to do — and I’m sure Finchy is the same way — is take away from our team, just like he doesn’t want to get caught up in the fanfare and all that stuff.”

Finch echoed similar sentiments, especially after coming off of a bad loss over the weekend against the Chicago Bulls. The Blazers will be getting a motivated Wolves team on the other sideline, so they have to bring their A-game if they want to come out on top.

The tip-off between the Blazers and Wolves is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the Target Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.