4 Blazers Ruled Out vs. Wolves Means Depth Chart Will Be Tested

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they are dealing with multiple injuries that will force them to pivot off of their game plan.

Ja Morant (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe (knee) and Vit Krejci (ankle), and two-way player Chris Youngblood (foot) have all been ruled out.

INJURY REPORT 11/16 @ MIN:



OUT

Vit Krejci (L Ankle Fracture)

Ja Morant (L Hamstring Strain)

Shaedon Sharpe (R Meniscus)

Chris Youngblood (R Foot Bone Bruise) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 15, 2026

Blazers Must Continue Digging into Bench

This is Youngblood's fourth consecutive game that he has missed after suffering the injury during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the week. Youngblood was viewed as the primary replacement for Portland's rotation when Krejci fractured his ankle earlier this month, so the Blazers have had to pivot with both of them on the sidelines.

Branden Carlson and two-way wing Jayson Kent have been the main beneficiaries of Youngblood's minutes while he has been on the sidelines. With two games coming up against the Wolves in the next two nights, having Carlson's size should be a positive for the team.

With the Blazers having a back-to-back, it is essential that the team has energy for both games, so keeping players fresh for the first game could be a tactic head coach Micah Nori uses for the Monday matchup. Luckily, Nori feels confident in the team's depth moving forward.

“The pieces really work. Joe and Andre and front office, the group that they put together, it's not a mismatch group. Literally everyone has a role, and even with these injuries that we've had, we're able to sustain it because the roster fits so well and we've had so much depth," Nori said following the team's win against the Sacramento Kings.

Following Youngblood's injury, the Blazers have remained unbeaten, winning their last two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kings. They have the pieces that can pull out a win under tough circumstances, but it won't be easy with the back-to-back against a strong Wolves team.

The Wolves have a small injury report with just three entries. Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is out due to an Achilles injury, All-Star Anthony Edwards is sidelined due to a knee injury, and small forward Jaylen Clark is potentially out with a hamstring injury after exiting against the Chicago Bulls early.

The tip-off between the Blazers and Wolves is scheduled for tomorrow at 5 pm PT inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.