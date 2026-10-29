Will the Blazers Be the NBA's Final Undefeated Team?

The Portland Trail Blazers took down the Los Angeles Lakers in their last game, and are now just one of four teams in the NBA left unbeaten. Portland handed Los Angeles its first loss of the season with a 136-129 upset win, claiming the first of a four-game regular season series.

The Blazers overcame a 73-68 halftime deficit, outpacing the Lakers with a 68-point second half. Deni Avdija and Ja Morant led the way offensively, each pouring in 23 points. Avdija grabbed four rebounds and dished out a team-high nine assists, while Morant shot an efficient 69.2 percent from the field.

Damian Lillard scored 21 points and converted on half of his eight 3-point attempts, while Jrue Holiday chipped in 22 points and three assists off the bench.

Portland’s highly touted guard depth has drastically elevated the team’s ceiling to start the season, and the backcourt unit will be called on to lead the team once again on Thursday night. The Blazers will defend their undefeated record against another member of the league’s remaining unbeaten squads, squaring off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Blazers Face Early Test Against Unbeaten Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Ty Jerome reacts after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Portland, Memphis has emerged as another one of the league’s biggest surprises to start the season. Morant’s former club has looked to Ty Jerome on the offensive end, and the star point guard has not disappointed.

Through the first week of the season, Jerome has led the Grizzlies to a 4-0 record, and enters Thursday’s game ranked third in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game. Portland’s guard unit of Morant, Lillard, Holiday and Scoot Henderson should find plenty of looks against the league’s 26th-ranked defense tomorrow night.

Highly-touted rookie Cameron Boozer will also play a crucial role for the Grizzlies against Portland, averaging 14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists despite inefficient shooting performances through his first four games.

Morant Takes on Grizzlies For First Time Since Trade

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Portland acquired Morant during the offseason following months of trade rumors featuring several different suitors. The Blazers ultimately brought in the All-Star guard for a heavily discounted price tag, forming one of the deepest backcourt units in the Western Conference during the offseason.

Morant will square off against the team that drafted him for the first time in his career. Through three games, the former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 16.3 points and a team-high 6.3 assists. He’ll enter the matchup looking to attack on the offensive end following his first 20-point performance of the season, and could muster another stellar performance considering Memphis’ defensive struggles.