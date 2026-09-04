Blazers Players Rated Way Too High, Low in NBA 2K27

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of seven teams with a rating of 83 or higher on NBA 2K27, making them one of the better teams in the game.

The Blazers are going into the season with a new point guard in Ja Morant, which boosts their rating, but they also have former All-Stars in Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija. Here's a look at the full team ratings and which players are ranked too high or too low.

Player Rating Deni Avdija 88 Damian Lillard 86 Ja Morant 84 Jrue Holiday 82 Donovan Clingan 82 Shaedon Sharpe 81 Toumani Camara 80 Scoot Henderson 79 Robert Williams III 78 Vit Krejci 74 Sidy Cissoko 73 Micah Potter 72 Jeremy Sochan 71 Branden Carlson 71 Yang Hansen 70 John Tonje 69 Chris Youngblood 68 Jayson Kent 68

Too High: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holiday is an 82 overall, which places him as the fourth-best player on the team. That could be true in terms of overall talent, but it doesn't reflect what his role on the team will be.

Holiday is expected to take a step back from where he was this past season, despite averaging 16.3 points and 6.1 assists per game. Both of those were much higher than his final season with the Boston Celtics in 2024-25. A big reason for that was his usage rate improving from 15.9 to 23.6 with Morant and Lillard on the roster.

Holiday's usage rate is expected to drop closer to where it was in Boston. There is a good chance that once the season progresses, his overall rating will regress simply because he isn't holding as much responsibility as he did last season.

Holiday is still ranked pretty fairly at 82 overall, but if he were a 78-80, it wouldn't be completely unfair.

Too Low: Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara reacts toward a fan during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camara is slotted in as an 80 overall, which ranks 7th on the Blazers. For someone who played and started in all 82 games this past season, that still feels a bit low. Camara made 37 percent of his 3-point shots last season and was the team's best perimeter defender. He is expected to take on that role once again in the upcoming season as he embarks on his fourth year in the NBA.

Camara's role with the Blazers is incredibly important, and that is not reflected in his overall rating. Camara still has to find ways to improve his game, but at 26 years old, he certainly has the chance to grow.

There's a good chance that Camara can boost his rating by a couple points throughout the season as the game makers update rosters to reflect real-time performance. If Camara continues along the upward trajectory that he's been on, there's a good chance he could end up as an 82 or 83 overall by season's end.