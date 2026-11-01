Predicting the Blazers Record for November After Ja Morant Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers are about to embark on a 15-game stretch during the month of November, most of which will likely be without starting point guard Ja Morant.

The Blazers got off to a hot start in October by winning four of their first five games, but now that every team has their feet wet, the principles and fundamentals established in training camp will really separate the good and the bad.

Here's a look at Portland's schedule and a predicted record for each stretch.

The First 5 Games

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson attempts a shot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mon, Nov 2 — @ Denver Nuggets — 6:00 PM PST

Wed, Nov 4 — @ Phoenix Suns — 6:00 PM PST

Fri, Nov 6 — @ Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Cup) — 7:00 PM PST

Sat, Nov 7 — vs. San Antonio Spurs — 7:00 PM PST

Tue, Nov 10 — vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — 8:00 PM PST

The Blazers will continue their four-game road trip that began with a win against the Utah Jazz on Halloween. It starts with a game against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who won't be easy to beat. The Blazers have already beaten the Suns and Lakers this season, but it is hard to beat a team twice in a short period of time.

If Portland can win one of these upcoming three games, that should be deemed a success. Beating the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back is a tough task, but both teams will be playing without rest. Advantage still goes to the Spurs for that game.

The Thunder aren't the same team that suited up last season with all of their injuries, so the Blazers should have a good chance to come out on top with that one.

Predicted Record: 2-3, with wins against Phoenix and Oklahoma City

The Next 5 Games

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wed, Nov 11 — vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — 7:00 PM PST

Fri, Nov 13 — @ Sacramento Kings (NBA Cup) — 7:00 PM PST

Mon, Nov 16 — @ Minnesota Timberwolves — 5:00 PM PST

Tue, Nov 17 — @ Minnesota Timberwolves — 5:00 PM PST

Thu, Nov 19 — @ Milwaukee Bucks — 5:00 PM PST

The Blazers will play on the second night of a back-to-back against the Thunder. It will be tough to walk away 2-0 from that, given that I predicted a win for Portland in the first game of this series. I think the Thunder will come back with vengeance and win.

The Blazers then head out for a six-game road trip, starting with an NBA Cup game against the Sacramento Kings, which they should win. Another back-to-back on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be a tough assignment, but the Blazers should be able to snag at least one of those games, given that Anthony Edwards is out for the foreseeable future.

Closing this stretch with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks should also result in a win, meaning Portland should have a 3-2 mark through these five games.

Predicted Record: 3-2, with wins against Sacramento, Minnesota and Milwaukee

The Final 5 Games

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sat, Nov 21 — @ New York Knicks — 4:30 PM PST

Mon, Nov 23 — @ Philadelphia 76ers — 4:00 PM PST

Wed, Nov 25 — vs. San Antonio Spurs (NBA Cup) — 7:00 PM PST

Fri, Nov 27 — vs. Golden State Warriors (NBA Cup) — 6:30 PM PST

Sun, Nov 29 — vs. New Orleans Pelicans — 3:00 PM PST

The final stretch of the road trip has the Blazers making their annual trip to New York City and Philadelphia. Both of those games should test the Blazers' depth, especially as they are the final two games of a long road trip. I think the Blazers will struggle during these two games and drop both of them on the road.

Things don't get easier when they return for Thanksgiving at home with the final two NBA Cup games against the Spurs and Golden State Warriors. The NBA Cup atmosphere raises the stakes for Portland's game, and they might be able to get revenge on the Spurs for their previous matchup earlier in the month. I don't think two wins back-to-back here is out of the question.

The final game at home against the New Orleans Pelicans should also be a win, giving Portland a third straight victory to close out the month.

Predicted Record: 3-2, with wins against San Antonio, Golden State and New Orleans

Overall

The injury to Morant and the long road trip in the middle of the month should give Portland its first taste of adversity this season.

The Blazers should learn a lot about their team. As long as they're finding ways to win and remain around .500, they should stay on track with the other top teams in the Western Conference.

Predicted Record: 8-7 for November, 12-8 overall