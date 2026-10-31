3 Blazers Takeaways from Ja Morant Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers are shaking their heads after losing starting point guard Ja Morant to a hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least a month.

Morant showed signs of strength during the first four games of the season, but left the team's most recent contest against his former Memphis Grizzlies team and did not return. Some members of the Portland Trail Blazers On SI staff explained how Morant's injury and absence will affect the team.

Scoot Henderson's Time to Shine

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Blazers will need to rely on the backcourt depth they have at their disposal. Though the number of guards on the roster was seen as a negative heading into the season, that abundance can now prove itself as a calculated advantage by the front office.

"Scoot Henderson will need to improve on what has been an underwhelming start to his campaign after looking like a potential breakout candidate in the preseason. Hopefully, with extended minutes and an expanded role, Henderson can develop a rhythm similar to what we saw at the tail end of last season." — Sahal Arwo





Jrue Holiday Can Also Save the Day

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers will likely call upon Jrue Holiday to start in Morant's place, and his veteran leadership should come in handy. Holiday has been a starter throughout most of his career, and the Blazers are fortunate to have another player with that resume to step in and get the ship right as they try to figure out how to adapt.

"That being said, this is also a very similar situation to what happened last year, but Damian Lillard is also added to the mix. As a result, Portland's learning curve shouldn't be super challenging." — Jeremy Brener

This Isn't Time to Panic

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Ja Morant being out for four weeks hurts, but this is where the bevy of guards the Blazers have comes in handy. Certainly they will miss the gravity on drives between Morant and Deni Avdija that has worked well early, but Sidy Cissoko proved last year and so far this year he can come in and play an effective role.

"I expect more time for him and maybe Jrue Holiday getting more involved with the offense, both of which are scenarios that work out well still for Portland. Losing Morant hurts, but truly, I don't see much changing for the next month in terms of success for the Blazers." — Austin White