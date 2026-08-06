The Perfect Free Agent Still Available for the Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers spent this offseason keeping their young core completely in tact, while adding star point guard Ja Morant to the team. There are still plenty of questions surrounding this new-look Blazers team as they look to elevate into a yearly playoff contender.

Portland may be one move away from being a contender, and if the Blazers decide to make a move, Kevin Love could be the perfect free agent fit. Love may not be the five-time all star that he was in his prime, but that is not what Portland would be asking from him.

Kevin Love Brings Valuable Experience to a Young Locker Room

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, forward Kevin Love (middle) and center Jusuf Nurkic react after guard John Konchar completes a triple double against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love's impact would go beyond the box score as he would bring veteran leadership and experiences with winning basketball to a young Blazers team.

He is an NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, who most recently spent time with the Utah Jazz. Love played under 20 minutes per game and averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season. Those numbers are more than respectable for a back end of the rotation player, especially one who comes with the intangibles that Love does.

Love's Skillset Fits What Portland Needs

Mar 9, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Kevin Love (42) goes for three points against Golden State Warriors guard LJ Cryer (18) in the third quarter at Delta Center. . Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have invested heavily in creating a roster full of defensive upside and high athleticism. Adding a veteran big man who can get a rebound and shot 37 percent from 3-point range last season would be a seamless fit with Portland's second unit.

Out of Love's 199 shots he took last season, 142 came from beyond the arc. At the very least, he could help space the floor to open up driving lanes for the point guards to move into the paint.

Love would slot in behind Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara on the Blazers depth chart. This means he could continue his role of playing 10-15 quality minutes, while also being able to coach up the younger players on Portland's roster.

Signing Love is a Low-Risk Move Worth Considering

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) walks up the court in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Love to the fold would not drastically change the future of the Blazers franchise, nor would it drastically affect their play on the court this season. However, having a player who knows how to win is essential for a team that largely lacks playoff experience outside of Damian Lillard, Robert Williams III and the newly acquired Ja Morant.

The Blazers may or may not decide that they want to make one more move to finalize their roster before opening night. Love may not be the flashiest name available, but he would be a great fit for a Portland team who has plenty of talent and just needs to be able to put it all together to win basketball games.