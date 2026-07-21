The Biggest Question Facing Every Projected Blazers' Starter

The Portland Trail Blazers' 2026-27 season will be defined by how quickly their new look starting lineup comes together.

Portland made a huge splash by acquiring Ja Morant, but this move changed the team's expectations significantly. This was a huge swing to immediately push the Blazers into the competition for a top 5 seed in the West, as unlike most blockbuster trades, Portland was able to acquire a superstar-level talent without parting with any members of the young core they assembled.

While Portland has no shortage of talent on paper, there is a key question for each starter that could determine how much success this Blazers' team will have.

Ja Morant: Can He Unlock His Full Potential?

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during warm ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are many different questions that could define Morant's season. From his health to his fit on a new team, Morant's success this season will have a huge impact on how far the Blazers go in the playoffs.

Portland is hoping that they get the best version of Morant, the one who can attack the rim consistently while being an elite playmaker. A healthy season from Morant where he returns to his top form could completely change the trajectory of the Blazers' franchise.

Damian Lillard: Can He Thrive in a New Role?

Apr 10, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) watches his teammates during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the LA Clippers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in Lillard's career, he will not be the unquestioned focal point of the backcourt. When Lillard left for Milwaukee, he adapted well to not being the top option for the first time in his career, as he averaged just under 25 points per game alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Lillard is now coming back from an absence of over a year after an achilles injury, and at the age of 36, he will now operate as a counterpart to Morant as opposed to being the guy running the offense. If Lillard can lean into his elite shooting and thrive in his new role, Portland could have one of the scariest backcourt duos in the NBA.

Deni Avdija: Can He Prove He Is a Long-Term Piece of Portland's Future?

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdija has developed into one of the key pieces of Portland's young core, but this season provides an opportunity for him to prove that he belongs in the team's long-term plans.

Avdija has proven that he is a versatile defender, strong rebounder, and creator for his teammates. He was also able to score the ball when he got a significant number of opportunities with the ball in his hands as well. With Morant coming in, it is likely that Avdija will not have as many opportunities to score.

If Avdija can increase his offensive efficiency while keeping up everything else he has been successful at over the past two seasons, the Blazers will have no choice but to keep him around and give him a sizable contract extension.

Toumani Camara: Can He Continue to Develop Offensively?

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camara has quickly become one of Portland's most established defenders. He is able to guard multiple positions and is able to hold his own against some of the best offensive players in the entire NBA. There is no question that he has a role alongside Portland's offensive stars.

The biggest question surrounding Camara is whether his own offensive abilities can continue to develop. Camara averaged 13.4 points per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and 44 percent from the field.

Similar to Avdija, Camara will likely be taking fewer shots next year, but the Blazers would love to see him continue to develop as a shooter and become more efficient next year alongside Morant and Lillard.

Donovan Clingan: Can He Become a Defensive Anchor?

Apr 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) shoots ahead of San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) during the second half of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clingan is one of the more important pieces of the Blazers' future.

It is undeniable that the young center has the size and defensive ability to be a staple of Portland's frontcourt for years to come, but his consistency will be key. His ability to avoid foul trouble, in addition to handling the responsibilities of a full time starter will determine how quickly he is able to develop.

Clingan led the NBA with 4.5 offensive rebounds per game in just over 27 minutes per game last year. With him only entering his age-22 season, the sky is the limit for Clingan.