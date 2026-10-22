Blazers Blowout Over Suns is Exactly What Portland Needed

It's hard to ask for a much better start to the season than what the Portland Trail Blazers got against the Phoenix Suns.

A 21-0 run in the first six minutes of the game pushed the Blazers out in front, and they would never look back. It ended an offseason that was riddled with controversy, loss and uncertainty about the franchise's future, and it's something the fanbase desperately needed.

Blazers Big Win Offers Hope for Future

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant runs off the court after a game against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With uncertainty about where the franchise will go following its five-year lease at the Moda Center, the game against the Suns was proof that basketball belongs in Rip City. The pandemonium throughout the arena was infectious, and the game felt like a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.

The game was a sign that even with all of the noise surrounding the team, the Blazers will be okay at the end of the day.

Portland probably won't have 41-point victories in every game this season, and there will be some adversity for them to face down the line. Even for just one night, though, the noise came to a standstill and turned into cheers.

New owner Tom Dundon was in the arena and he got a chance to see how Portland shows up for its city, the team and the players that make it up. Damian Lillard's homecoming is not lost in this shuffle and the impact it has on the Blazers at this moment in time.

Adding Ja Morant, who many view as a question mark, has the ability to be exactly the spark the Blazers are looking for.

All in all, the Blazers are showing that they belong and that there is hope for what's to come, even when the skies look grey.

What's Next for the Blazers?

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are now getting ready for a quick two-game road trip down the state of California that will take them into the middle of next week. They will take the show on the road, where they hope to find a way to capture the magic from the Moda Center and apply it to their energy.

After facing off against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden One Center, they will head to Crypto.com Arena to take on Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first nationally televised game for the team this season.

The tip-off between the Blazers and Kings is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 pm PT. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.