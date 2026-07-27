The Portland Trail Blazers have had a great offseason so far. They made one of the bigger moves of the summer in acquiring Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies. In doing this, they quietly solved one of their biggest issues from last season.

However, there are still a few questions the Blazers must answer before the season begins, with the most pressing one being about Jrue Holiday.

For the majority of the offseason, the dialogue around Holiday has centered around how long will he remain with the Blazers. With Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and now Morant in the backcourt, Portland has a surplus of talented guards on their roster.

As a proven veteran who is not coming off of a major injury like Lillard, Holiday is the most logical trade candidate as his timeline does not perfectly align with the rest of the roster. However, as the start of the season approaches quickly, the Blazers may have more reasons to keep Holiday than many realize.

His Leadership is Worth More Than a Draft Pick

Mar 8, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) high fives guard Scoot Henderson (00) during a break in the action against the Indiana Pacers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holiday has two years left on his contract. He will make $34.8 million in the upcoming season before he has a player option for $37.2 million in 2027-28.

At some point, every team that is trying to become competitive reaches the stage where collecting future assets is less important than having players who can help the team win right now. The Blazers have accumulated a lot of young talent, and what they need most is to help that talent develop into a group that can make some noise in the NBA playoffs.

Holiday has built a reputation as a true professional in the league. He is very consistent on defense and is always willing to accept whatever role a team provides for him, which has earned the respect of his teammates across various teams throughout his career.

Influence like that cannot be replaced by a future draft pick. With Morant coming off of an injury, and Henderson still developing, having someone like Holiday who knows how to win could accelerate Portland's timeline.

The Trade Market May Improve During the Season

Mar 23, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) brings the ball up the court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a more practical note, there is another big reason for the Blazers to wait. As things stand now, many teams have already finalized their offseason plans. Contending teams have their rotation mostly figured out, and it is unlikely that a team would be desperate enough to pay a premium price for a veteran presence.

Once the season begins, injuries will always create unexpected buyers. Teams like the Phoenix Suns may look to capitalize on that momentum by adding a winning player like Holiday, and teams that are underperforming may look for a player like Holiday to try and right the ship.

Because he does not need high minutes, and can defend multiple positions, Holiday would fit virtually any contender. Unless another team makes an offer the Blazers can't refuse, holding onto Holiday for now might be the best way to maximize his trade value.