Why Tiago Splitter Could Burn Blazers, Take Another HC Job

Tiago Splitter remains the top candidate for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job, but there are two other vacancies around the league that he could also interview for.

The Blazers, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks are still looking for their next head coach after moving on from their respective bosses after the season. While the Blazers haven't officially moved on from Splitter, they have yet to remove his interim tag.

Here is why the Blazers should be concerned about Splitter leaving them for Chicago or Dallas.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Splitter was listed as an early name to look out for in the Bulls' head coaching search after Billy Donovan and the team parted ways at the end of the season. The Bulls are a team entering a full-on rebuild, and they could benefit from adding a developmental coach to help guide a young group of players.

Splitter comes from Gregg Popovich's tree in San Antonio, even though he wasn't a coach of his. Splitter played for Popovich's San Antonio Spurs from 2010 to 2015, and a lot of his philosophies stem from that school of thought.

The Spurs' ascension back to the NBA Finals this season has that frame of mind back in the forefront of front offices. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Splitter viewed as someone who can lead a team, especially given his success with Portland this season. Splitter led the Blazers to a 41-40 record in the regular season, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in five years.

While the Bulls shouldn't expect Splitter to do that with the talent Chicago's roster has, it's a sign that he knows what he's doing and could be someone worth investing in for the long haul.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams dribbles the basketball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While Splitter has not been viewed as a top candidate for the Mavericks, new general manager Mike Schmitz worked side by side with Splitter this past season in Portland. Schmitz was the assistant general manager to Joe Cronin, and if anyone knows how Splitter operates, it's Schmitz.

New president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri wanted a fresh start, which is why the team parted ways with Jason Kidd. Getting Splitter in Dallas would be a surprise if he were the one leading the search, but if Schmitz puts in a good word for him, he might as well be considered one of the dark horses for the position.