3 Reasons Blazers Should Trade Yang Hansen

It's still very early in his career, but Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen isn't living up to the hype he had before he was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Yang's Las Vegas Summer League run was filled with highs and lows, but not enough to make Blazers fans feel confident about his future. Here are three reasons why the team should look into trading him.

The Blazers Have Three Other Centers

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan reaches for a loose ball during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are crowded in the frontcourt with four centers.

Donovan Clingan, the team's 2024 first-round pick, is looking like he'll be the big man of the future for the team. Robert Williams III was signed to a three-year extension worth $44 million just a couple of weeks ago, and the team also added Brandon Carlson from the Oklahoma City Thunder. It won't be easy to give Yang minutes with three other players vying for the same opportunities.

His Value Might Be Higher Than It Will Ever Be

Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen reacts during warm ups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yang is still just one year removed from being a first-round pick. There is a lot of potential that hasn't been tapped into yet, and another team could benefit from that.

A logical trade partner for the Blazers involving Yang would be the Dallas Mavericks, especially considering the fact that they poached former Portland assistant general manager Mike Schmitz to be their general manager. Schmitz was high on Yang, and he would likely be willing to give him a flyer on a Dallas team looking to find players that will fit the future.

He Doesn't Fit Portland's Timeline

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and head coach Micah Nori. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yang would fit much better on a team like the Mavericks, who aren't expected to contend in the upcoming season. Portland's roster moves this offseason, including the trade for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, suggest that the Blazers are looking to be a playoff team this year.

The Blazers are vying for the postseason, so Yang's chances of earning minutes won't come very often, given where he is as a player and the amount of competition at the center spot already on the roster.

If the Blazers were in the middle of a rebuild, it would make a lot of sense for them to play Yang and see what they have. Given the team's recent moves, it looks like they don't have much of a plan for Yang down the line, which means they should look into all options, including trading him after just one season.