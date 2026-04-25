Two LeBron James Moments From Lakers’ OT Win vs. Rockets Will Live on for a Long, Long Time

Age is nothing but a number.

LeBron James continues to prove the truth behind that each day with no better example than his heroics Friday night to lift the Lakers to a thrilling overtime win that gave Los Angeles a commanding 3–0 lead on the Rockets. He continues to steer the Lakers ahead without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves and he's done a darn good job of it. The 41-year-old star had 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 112–108 win that pushed Houston to the brink of elimination.

The Rockets were without Kevin Durant for the second time this series, but the Lakers still needed every bit of James's magic to come out with the win. Houston led by six with just 25.4 seconds left in regulation as it looked like it was bound to get its first win of the series and hold serve at home. Then, Marcus Smart was fouled on a three-point shot to bring the Lakers back within three with James ready to take matters into his own hands.

LeBron James is inevitable

We're not sure when James's storied career will come to a close, but we can say for certain that he's in the twilight of his playing days. Despite that, he still plays basketball at its highest level and puts together dazzling plays each game that purists will recall for some time.

The Lakers' leading man provided two such instances in the overtime thriller Friday. The first and most memorable (maybe not for James personally) was his clutch three to tie the game with 13.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

He poked the ball away from Rockets guard Reed Sheppard and slapped it over to Luke Kennard as the Lakers scrambled in transition. Kennard tossed it right back to an open James as Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. rushed to contest the critical shot. James's three ripped the net and eventually took the game to overtime, although he had a decent look as time expired to end things in regulation.

LEBRON JAMES TIES THE GAME AT 101 🤯



13.1 SECONDS TO GO ON PRIME. pic.twitter.com/V5LqcXlt7I — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2026

The other memorable moment came earlier in the game when he connected with his son Bronny in transition for an alley-oop layup. Bronny snuck behind the Houston defense in transition and called for the oop—he just has to throw it down next time.

Talk about some father-son connection.

LEBRON JAMES LOB TO BRONNY JAMES



FATHER & SON ALLEY-OOP. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/asgsoEMSKM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 25, 2026

"He was calling for it, I saw his steps for so long, he was gathering," LeBron said of the alley-oop postgame on the Amazon Prime broadcast. "And I was like, 'just go get it.' So I'm glad he was able to go up, reverse it. He also made a three when they tried to disrespect him and go under on a pick-and-roll. He gave some great minutes, everybody that played gave us great minutes, but that was a special moment obviously."

In the end, it was yet another vintage playoff performance from James. Those are numbered at this stage of his career, so we have to enjoy it while it lasts. The good news is, James has given the basketball world plenty of moments to relish as he steers the Lakers without Dončić and Reaves.

More NBA Playoffs from Sports Illustrated

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