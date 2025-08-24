Tyrese Haliburton Details How He and Caitlin Clark Help Each Other Through Injuries
The two Indiana basketball stars—Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Fever guard Caitlin Clark—have both been dealing with injuries this year. Haliburton devastatingly tore his achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals earlier this year, while Clark has faced nagging injuries to her groin and ankle this season.
Though the two stars have dealt with the frustrations that come with injuries, they've also been able to lean on each other. Haliburton and Clark have developed a close friendship with each other, and have relied on that as they work through their respective recoveries.
“It’s been important just to have someone to lean on, talk to," Haliburton said, via WISH-TV News. "I think we've grown the relationship that we can talk about more than just basketball. Obviously we connect a lot through basketball, we get guarded the same sometimes, our defensive issues are similar, everything is really similar between us.
"It sucks that she's been hurt as long as she has," Haliburton continued. "Just for us to be able to communicate, even in our recovery we lift at the same time, so it's just us two in the weight room. We spend a lot of time together. I guess it's a good thing, but I wish that she was playing. I think it's just good to have each other to lean on at a time like right now."
Haliburton has a long way to go in his recovery as he will miss the entire 2025-26 season due to his achilles tear. Clark has missed extended time this year, but still has the opportunity to return by the end of the season and for the team's potential postseason run. Clark has yet to officially return to practice, but did participate in a shootaround and non-contact drills on Sunday, an optimistic sign as she eyes a return.