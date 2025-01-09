Tyronn Lue Offers Support for Kawhi Leonard After He Stepped Away Due to L.A. Fires
On Wednesday, news broke that Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard planned to step away from the team as one of many people in Southern California impacted by the large wildfires. It's unclear how long Leonard plans to be away from the team. He did not suit up Wednesday in a game against the Denver Nuggets as he headed back to the L.A. area to be with family who had to evacuate due to the fires.
Before the Clippers' game in Denver, head coach Tyronn Lue offered his full support to Leonard and provided an encouraging update.
"Family, friends and loved ones, you definitely have to take care of home," Lue told reporters on Leonard Wednesday via On SI's Joey Linn. "[Leonard] totally has my support, 100%. He's going back, checking in on his family and kids, and making sure they're well. He got back and they're doing ok, so I'm just happy and thankful for that."
The greater Los Angeles area has been devastated by large wildfires in the region which started on Tuesday. Over 1,100 structures have burned, according to the Los Angeles Times, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the area in recent memory.
At least 100,000 residents are under evacuation orders so far, according to the Associated Press. Many of the evacuations were in the Pacific Palisades area. Others were in parts of Santa Monica and Altadena.
Leonard returned to the Clippers' lineup on Jan. 4 and has appeared in two games. He missed the first 10 weeks of the season due to right knee inflammation.