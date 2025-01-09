SI

Tyronn Lue Offers Support for Kawhi Leonard After He Stepped Away Due to L.A. Fires

Leonard stepped away from the Clippers on Wednesday to be with family who were forced to evacuate due to the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Clippers head coach Lue during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Intuit Dome. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
On Wednesday, news broke that Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard planned to step away from the team as one of many people in Southern California impacted by the large wildfires. It's unclear how long Leonard plans to be away from the team. He did not suit up Wednesday in a game against the Denver Nuggets as he headed back to the L.A. area to be with family who had to evacuate due to the fires.

Before the Clippers' game in Denver, head coach Tyronn Lue offered his full support to Leonard and provided an encouraging update.

"Family, friends and loved ones, you definitely have to take care of home," Lue told reporters on Leonard Wednesday via On SI's Joey Linn. "[Leonard] totally has my support, 100%. He's going back, checking in on his family and kids, and making sure they're well. He got back and they're doing ok, so I'm just happy and thankful for that."

The greater Los Angeles area has been devastated by large wildfires in the region which started on Tuesday. Over 1,100 structures have burned, according to the Los Angeles Times, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the area in recent memory.

At least 100,000 residents are under evacuation orders so far, according to the Associated Press. Many of the evacuations were in the Pacific Palisades area. Others were in parts of Santa Monica and Altadena.

Leonard returned to the Clippers' lineup on Jan. 4 and has appeared in two games. He missed the first 10 weeks of the season due to right knee inflammation.

Blake Silverman
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

