SI

Utah Jazz Make Contract Decision on Head Coach Will Hardy

Despite the poor 2024-25 season, Hardy has earned a contract extension with the Jazz.

Mike McDaniel

The Utah Jazz have signed coach Will Hardy to a contract extension.
The Utah Jazz have signed coach Will Hardy to a contract extension. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz have signed head coach Will Hardy to a six-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 37-year-old Hardy just finished his third season leading the Jazz, and the team had its worst season yet, finishing 17-65. Context is important though, as Hardy is leading one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. Hardy has been lauded as a player developer, and will now be secure for years to come with up-and-coming talent and more incoming on the horizon.

The Jazz are positioned to snag a high lottery pick in June, and one that could potentially land the No. 1 pick and an opportunity to secure a generational talent in Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Hardy has gone 85-161 in three seasons as Utah's head coach. He has previously been an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio and Ime Udoka in Boston.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA