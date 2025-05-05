Utah Jazz Make Contract Decision on Head Coach Will Hardy
The Utah Jazz have signed head coach Will Hardy to a six-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The 37-year-old Hardy just finished his third season leading the Jazz, and the team had its worst season yet, finishing 17-65. Context is important though, as Hardy is leading one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. Hardy has been lauded as a player developer, and will now be secure for years to come with up-and-coming talent and more incoming on the horizon.
The Jazz are positioned to snag a high lottery pick in June, and one that could potentially land the No. 1 pick and an opportunity to secure a generational talent in Duke star Cooper Flagg.
Hardy has gone 85-161 in three seasons as Utah's head coach. He has previously been an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio and Ime Udoka in Boston.