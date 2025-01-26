Victor Wembanyama Becomes Emotional While Opening Up About Paris Games
The San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers finished up their two-game series in Paris on Saturday, with the Pacers avenging their loss earlier in the week with a 136–98 victory.
While it wasn’t the outcome that Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was hoping for, the French superstar was still nothing but thankful after the game, speaking about just how much it meant for him to be able to play in front of the French crowd.
“Just want to underline that this week was amazing,” Wembanyama said. “I was just seeing my family. Not even trying to get emotional, but everybody made it their job to make this week incredible.
“Thank you for making it happen. This whole system. All this contributes to making our sport better, and making me happy at the end of the day.”
While Wembanyama was kept in relative check on Saturday, his thundrous performance on Thursday featured 30 points on 13-for-21 shooting, 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and one steal. Safe to say, the fans got their money’s worth.
Given the draw that Wembanyama and San Antonio have proven to be this year, don’t be surprised if the NBA plans more trips to Paris in the coming seasons.