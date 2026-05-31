Victor Wembanyama's Emotional Reaction Said It All After Spurs' Game 7 Win Over Thunder

As the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday night in Oklahoma City of the Spurs' 111-103 win over the reigning-champion Thunder and a trip to the NBA Finals, the emotions poured out of Victor Wembanyama.

When the final buzzer sounded, Wembanyama hunched over multiple times before swiftly collapsing into a hug with Stephon Castle, taking in every ounce of the feelings that engulfed this moment. He shared countless hugs and tears with teammates and coaches as he and the Spurs celebrated a monumental achievement in their young careers.

“It's hard to put into words. It's almost like the meaning of my life,” Wembanyama told reporters after the game.

Throughout the playoffs, Wembanyama and his teammates didn’t let their youth overcome them, pushing past the Trail Blazers and Timberwolves to reach the Western Conference finals, where they faced the league’s No. 1 team, the Thunder. The Spurs were the Thunder’s mightiest opponent during the regular season—winning four of their five matchups—and once again, they’ve taken down Oklahoma City.

The series began with the Spurs claiming a Game 1 victory behind a 41-point, 24-rebound effort from Wembanyama after the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the league’s MVP. He came through with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s Game 7 victory, punching the Spurs’ ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Most importantly, the young superstar is heading to the championship for the first time in his career.

“Realizing that some part of my childhood dream is gonna come true,” Wembanyama told NBC’s Maria Taylor of his emotional reaction after the game. “Even though we still have one more, this feeling, I can’t explain it. It’s so powerful.”

“Winning the Larry O’Brien (Trophy, given to the NBA champion) is a childhood dream,” Wembanyama added in his postgame presser. “Having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance at winning it, I’m realizing a dream. It’s a chance, it’s a lifetime chance. You never know when it’s going to happen again.”

In just his third NBA season, the 22-year-old is playing in the championship round. After missing the end of the 2025 season due to deep vein thrombosis, he has not only come back strong, but defied the odds by knocking down the Thunder and winning the Western Conference.

For his efforts, Wembanyama was the obvious—and unanimous—choice for the Western Conference Finals MVP award. In true Wembanyama fashion, he shared the credit for his teammates while expressing all they mean to him as they head to the Finals.

“They don’t even know how much I love them,” Wembanyama told Taylor. “They’re just incredible, everybody stepped up tonight. We know everybody’s got each other’s back. I love these guys.”

The Spurs will take on the Knicks in the NBA Finals, a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, a series they won. The series tips off Wednesday. They’ve come a long way to reach the Finals, but they are far from satisfied yet.

“I want to win so bad,” Wembanyama says, “it’s like my life depends on it.”

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