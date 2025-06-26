Victor Wembanyama Hilariously Introduced Himself to New Spurs Teammate Dylan Harper
Victor Wembanyama made sure to provide a warm welcome to his new San Antonio Spurs teammate Dylan Harper, who was selected No. 2 overall at the NBA draft on Wednesday night.
As Harper spoke with ESPN's Monica McNutt after shaking Commissioner Adam Silver's hand, Wembanyama snapped a photo of his television screen and posted the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Welcome home."
After that, Wembanyama actually FaceTimed Harper while the rookie was still at the draft. Their first exchange started in a funny manner.
"Hey, I play for the Spurs, my name is Vic," Wembanyama said when speaking to Harper.
"Yes, sir, I know who you is," Harper said while laughing.
Wembanyama had some advice for Harper, too.
"You should celebrate tonight," Wemby said. "In and out, rest a little bit and we go back."
Wembanyama and Harper will be a fun new duo to watch in San Antonio. At least the awkward introductions are over.