Video of Jazz Fans Being Crushed By Trae Young's Buzzer-Beater is Pretty Amusing
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Utah Jazz on an incredible shot by Trae Young on Tuesday night. Right after Colin Sexton hit a huge three-pointer to tie the game and seemingly send the game to overtime, Young pulled up from beyond halfcourt and drained the game-winner.
It was an amazing moment as home fans saw their joy turn to disbelief. One fan was recording the events as they unfolded and you pick up on a whole different noise. On the video the NBA posted that sound was drowned out by the announcer.
In the actual crowd it was the sound of pain.
To their credit, the looks on most faces convey that they aren't really mad because what they just saw was actually amazing. Everyone in attendance got to see something awesome. Yeah, it came at the expense of their team's win-loss record, but the Jazz are currently fighting for a lottery pick so it's actually better that they lost.
So thank you, Trae Young. On behalf of all the people's whose hearts you ripped out. Thank you.