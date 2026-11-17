All right, Rachel, uh, a few things I wanna get into.

We gotta start with the, uh, breaking news over the weekend, which is that Dejounte Murray wants out the New Orleans Pelicans guard, uh, a celebrated acquisition a couple of years ago.

They gave up a lot to get him, uh, from the Atlanta Hawks.

He now seems to be done in New Orleans.

Uh, ESPN reporting that the trade demand.

Dejounte Murray, I guess, retweeting the trade demand.

Pelicans, uh, doing it, yeah, the Pelicans putting out a statement essentially confirming the trade demand.

Uh, Dejounte Murray has been sent home and will not be around the team, uh, I guess until this is, uh, resolved.

So, uh, we know what Dejounte Murray has been in his career, but he's now a guy that is.

What, a year removed from an Achilles tear, uh, not a great three-point shooter, still a good defender, still a good floor general.

So there's some positives there.

But what do you make of this, uh, trade demand and what do you think the market is gonna be for Dejounte Murray?

Yeah, I, I'm not sure I would have sent him home.

I mean, I just kind of think that maybe it's just he was being disruptive to the team, but I, I don't know if this is gonna be a quick resolution to this.

I mean, it's been 5 years since he was an All-Star.

Defense has fallen off considerably.

I, I don't know if this is gonna be something they're going to get done this week.

And then you have a guy who, frankly, could be contributing to your team because your team is so bad, you need all.

Hands on deck, and he's not there.

I, I don't know what the mechanics or politics of that was inside the locker room.

All it points out to me is yet again, this is a grossly mismanaged team.

And, and I love Joe Dumars as a human.

I was, you know, covered those Pistons teams that kept making the Eastern Conference Finals, the ones that won the finals.

I thought he was a mastermind with that team, but it's just not happening now with this team, and it's one more asset squandered.

Yeah, they've lost 6 straight in New Orleans.

Several of them of the wide variety.

They got tattooed on Monday against Golden State by 51 points.

Follow that up with a loss against Brooklyn by what, 30-something.

Look at it now, same result against Memphis.

So they're not only getting beat, um, by some of the good teams, they're getting beat by the bad teams and thumped by these bad teams.

You've got another matchup against Golden State.

On a Monday night if they lose that game, look out because Golden State's all kinds of banged up as well.

Um, my read is that it was getting toxic down there.

It seemed to be.

I mean, there's no other reason to send a guy home.

No, I know, but it's just, OK.

Another thing's getting toxic down there.

I, I mean, I, I just think that yes, they probably need to make this trade because it's gotten down the road this far, but I, I just, you have to look a little more broader when this stuff kind of thing keeps happening.

Uh, yeah, I, I, I think sending him home is problematic because I don't know when this is gonna get resolved.

Like there's not a, there's not a robust market from what I can tell from, for Dejounte Murray.

Like I've seen the Phoenix stuff out there.

Like, could you flip Dejounte Murray for Jalen Green?

Yeah, um .

Both teams would be taking on an asset that they didn't really have a need for.

Jalen Green's not been a, a, a great fit in Phoenix.

They've, they need a point guard down there, and Dejounte Murray is still a playmaker, um.

Uh, like there's some stuff about Golden State with the Porzingis contract that maybe you can do, though I'm not sure about the fit with Murray within the Warriors either.

I, I've spent some time in the last couple of days calling around to teams that In my view, have point guard issues and could theoretically use a player like Dejounte Murray, and the responses I've been getting are like, well, we think our guy is actually better than him at this point.

Like the, the Achilles injury, the contract's got a player option for next season at a big number.

Um, it's just not , I'm, I'm not getting a lot of like teams telling me that they think the market is gonna be strong for him, so.

Unless you're just looking to offload him for whatever, like maybe you can call, you know, Charlotte and say, uh, you need a point guard for now, like we'll , we'll offload him onto your books, unless you're willing to do that, um, It might be a while before a deal for Dejounte Murray gets done.

I mean, there, I mentioned what they gave up.

Like they gave up Dyson Daniels and multiple first round picks.

They're still paying off that deal, um, so you're giving up that kind of, of value.

You're giving, you're trading away that kind of value for, uh, for Dejounte Murray.

Are you really going to like offload him for whatever you can get?

I mean, granted, you know, Joe Dumars did not do that deal.

That was a David Griffin deal from a couple of years ago, so that has to be said, but You know, the Pelicans have not made some good deals recently.

Like, you know, well, here's my question to you.

Well, exactly.

So given that, right, given that this front office, no, is not responsible for this one player in the trade that got him there, but obviously there's been mistake after mistake or mismanagement after mismanagement.

Do you trust the current front office to make a Dejounte Murray deal, because at some point they have to if they've sent him away from the team.

I mean, he's a dead asset right now.

Um, and do you think about packaging him with Zion to make a bigger sort of wholesale change on this team, and do you trust the current front office to do that?

I mean, I think you have to , right?

Like they just hired you?

I mean they just hired Joe Dumars.

They just hired Troy Weaver.

Like they just hired these guys.

Like you have to, what's, I mean, if you don't, what's just, how long ago was it?

I mean, within a couple of years.

Like what was, I think it was at least a couple of years ago, now.

Well, 2024, that I think it was in 2024 if I'm not mistaken, so it's, you know, a couple of years.

I, I think you've, you paid these guys, you allowed Joe to bring in his staff.

He just hired a new head coach.

I feel like you've got a You've got to give him a little bit of rope, or otherwise you're gonna blow the whole thing up.

You just gave Jamal Mose, Jamal Mos got like a five-year contract, like you just I don't know.

I don't know what's going on down there.

Like I watched that game.

Well, it's not working.

Well, that, that, you know, there are multiple layers to peel back here with the Pelicans.

One is obviously Murray.

Like what can you get for him?

I don't think very much right now.

I mean, packaging with Zion is pricey.

I'm not sure who can take that on or who can, what kind of deal you can do for that.

But Zion's future is very much a variable here.

Like when I talk to teams about Zion, they would love to have him.

Like Zion, granted, health issues the last, you know, 5 years.

Been hit or miss there, but when he's out there, he's still delivering at, you know, good points, good efficiency, stuff like that, um, but is there the kind of market that they can get back a Giannis-like package or, you know, something big, and I don't think that exists.

He's not a Giannis-like player.

Giannis, he's the number one pick.

He's not great.

He has not turned out to be the player Giannis has turned out to be.

I mean, full stop.

I mean, he, he does not change the geometry of games the way Giannis does.

He does not change the power and presence of games the way Giannis does.

He's not a Giannis player, so he's not going to get that package.

He will get them something, and I do think he could turn it into an asset on another team.

And I think, frankly, that's why he's still in New Orleans, because I think every front office has been so afraid of what they, what happens if they trade him.

And then he turns out to be good somewhere else.

But guess what?

It's not working right now.

There is the sunken cost theory of, OK, it's been 2.5 years or whatever it's been, but it, it's, it hasn't been good.

And, and now, and this is one of the other things I wanted to ask you once, you said you wanted to talk about the Pelicans is my criticism of the way they solved tanking is that it still isn't helping bad teams get better because some teams are tanking.

But Chris, some teams are bad.

And you can say, look, we don't want to reward those teams.

We want to force ownership to make a management change, that kind of thing, cause they're not gonna get bailed out by the draft.

But in the end, it's the fans who suffer.

Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans, it is depressing to turn on that team night after night.

And, and I just think now we're gonna take away draft, the, the draft is, as a means for them to get significantly better.

I, I just, If that's the case, then I don't know.

I think you kind of have to make some more significant changes there and then just trade to Denounte Murray.

Well, the Pelicans, I mean, perhaps fortunately for them, like right now they're outside of that relegation zone because we record there's, there are 3 teams with just one win Bucks, Kings, Jazz, um, terrible, terrible right now.

The Pelicans, 4 and 10, they're right there in the mix, you know, the Bulls, the Nets, Wizards, your Wizards who stink, um, hey.

Hey, come on.

Like that's a separate conversation we can have another time.

That's why we're not, we're not doing drive-bys, Chris Mannix.

All right, well, that's, they should not be this bad.

I don't know what's going on down there in Washington right now, um.

I, I, I think that team needs like a wholesale reboot.

Like I think they should start really looking at and, and make it clear everyone's available down there, not just Zion, but Herb Jones, who is not the asset he was a couple of years ago.

Trey Murphy, who I think is an asset, um, I think there's teams that want a perimeter shooting wing like Trey Murphy.

No, he's a huge asset.

I, it's, it's just like they're getting tattooed by bad teams, like bad teams.

The Warriors aren't a bad team, but you know, Memphis is OK.

The Nets are a bad team.

And they're getting beat up.

Um, I, I don't know what the solution is down there other than just, you know, tear this thing down to the studs and Try to find there is no or that answer is yes, that's what they should do, man.

They, they've just been so bad for so long.

I just, what, what is like I'm looking at this like when was the last time they had a good season?

Like was it, was Anthony Davis still there at that point?

Like, I guess, yeah, well, I guess 49 wins in um 23, 24.

That was a pretty good year.

Zion, was that his first year, maybe?

Um They were pretty good that season.

Before that, they were right around 500, but since then, 21 wins in 24, 25, 26 wins last year.

Now they're on a pace for somewhere right around there, um, in the 20-ish win, win range, like they're, It's just kind of lifeless what that team looks like right now, and I think they've gotta do something different.

Go change things up.

Yes, that's what I keep saying.

This is not, this is not just about Dejounte Murray, Chris, it's just not.

Like, yes, it is partly about Dejounte Murray, but this is an indicator of yet another situation that has gone wrong, where they, as a franchise, maybe not this front office, but paid a lot of money for a guy that they cannot make work, who has been obviously the the.

Injury is just bad luck, but who in general, they have not been able to turn into what he was supposed to be with their team.

And it is a problem, and it is not getting better.

And it's not getting better with this management.

It's not getting better with this coach.

Like, I, I, I, I understand this is not the most attentive ownership we have in the league, but it's a problem.

And the fans are the ones who's suffering, and there's no mechanism for them to get better.

It's just, it's, it's, it's a situation that to me requires a wholesale cleanout.

Yeah, uh, first up though is Murray.

I don't know that a Jalen Green swap makes you any better, um, you know, if you can get Moses Moody in addition to Porzingis, maybe take a chance there and hope you can, but is that how you want to spend your, is that how you want to spend the poor Zingus contract if you're Golden State?

I mean , yes, I know that Steph's injured, but don't you need to get a big out of that one?

Yes, I think that should be a priority, um, which is why I think this, that wouldn't happen quickly.

It's more like if you let this play out over the next month and there's no big available that you can get for that contract, maybe then you pivot.

I mean, Murray, like an energized Murray, like on a different situation, could he still be a factor?

Like, it's not that long ago that he was considered pretty high-level guy that the Pelicans are willing to give up what they gave for him there.

Like I know he's not a, a.

Hand to glove fit with the Warriors because of that shooting, but he's a has been a very good defensive player, and he can be kind of a floor general out there.

So that's one thing.

Miami, I'm looking at the list of teams I had on, on my list there like Orlando.

Do you flip Andrew Wiggins for Murray ?

Orlando, like that's only if you don't believe Suggs can stay healthy.

Maybe you don't.

Um, I think Suggs is better than Dejounte Murray.

Um, Detroit we keep talking about Charlotte.

Yeah, that's, that's mostly just a salary dump though.

Like they take on the, the salary and you.

I don't know.

You give back a draft pick.

This is the other thing too.

You have to maybe attach a sweetener to get off this contract.

It's, it's not good.

It's not good.

This is happening in mid-November, you know, 3 weeks into the season.

It's crazy, crazy right now for in a situation, uh, like this.