Let's flip the script here and talk about a team that is playing good basketball.

That's the Miami Heat, uh, a team that I beat up on early in the season, Miami.

Miami, they were 0-4 to start the season.

Didn't like the way they were playing, didn't like the chemistry I was seeing between Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

Well, they have turned things around.

They've won 4 straight games.

They're 7-2 in their last nine.

Bam and Giannis look like they're starting to figure it out.

The defense has been a little bit better.

Daveen Mitchell is proving people like me that didn't think he was a perfect fit to be a.

Point guard, he's put up some great numbers over this last stretch.

Um, are you a believer now?

Are you buying the Miami Heat, which I think sit right in that 4-5 range in the Eastern Conference?

I mean, it's funny, I think I was at the turnaround game at their low that they turned around from when they played the Lakers, and it was a total disaster.

And both Bam and Giannis in that locker room got very serious and very real and talked about not trusting each other.

I mean, that's a big deal for guys like that to say, and they didn't Say they, Bam, you know, that Bam specifically didn't trust Giannis specifically.

It was more that as a team, they were not trusting each other.

And it was in the context of defense.

Why aren't you doing a full closeout because you don't trust the guy behind you, which we have heard obviously in different iterations over the years from different teams.

But that speaks to a larger lack of trust, to a larger, I don't know what I'm gonna get from this guy next to me.

And it seemed like they had a bit of a, you know, come to Jesus in that moment.

Um, they went on the next night and played really well against the Clippers, and then from there have done a lot more.

And offensively, they seem to be understanding whose turn it is when, and all of that stuff.

It's still never gonna be a great fit.

Klay Thompson is obviously really found his rhythm.

He's playing great.

And I think Daveon Mitchell leads the league in assists, if that is not correct at this moment .

In time as we record this.

So, I, I don't know.

Clay's giving me what I expected when he got there.

Obviously, he was always going to be a bit of a turnstile on defense.

We know that it is not the days of Warriors, Clay, but that's OK.

They need a guy who can shoot, obviously.

And now I hear you, you're more plugged in.

Are they watching Zach Levine the way I keep reading they're watching Zach Levine?

Uh, I don't know about that.

I, yeah, I don't know.

I don't know.

I don't know what Zach Lemine does for them necessarily, um.

Good score.

Uh, he's got a big contract.

You got to trade some stuff to go and get him.

Um, I don't know what, what value he brings to them at this point.

I, I give Erik Spoelstra a ton of credit for.

You know, recognizing some things and tweaking some things, like, you know, if you just dive into the numbers here, they are playing a lot more pick and roll over the last 9 games than they played to start the season.

They are doing a lot more dribble handoffs.

They have doubled the number of dribble handoffs per game that they are doing this year now than they did last year.

I think that has unlocked some things.

Klay Thompson loves the dribble handoff game, um, and he has responded.

Um, his offensive game has bounced back to a pretty high level, um.

And all the stuff you said about Bam and Giannis is correct.

I, I would.

I'm gonna couch this by saying that I wanna see it as the competition increase because they have been feasting as of late on some pretty bad competition.

Like they beat Sacramento.

Everybody beat Sacramento.

They beat Utah.

Everybody's beating Utah.

They got Cleveland when Cleveland was playing without Evan Mobley.

They got Detroit when Detroit, who was still without Jalen Duurran.

Still, these are still good wins.

They.

They put up a lot of points too.

Like the offense is clicking right now.

133 against Cleveland.

That's really good.

137 against Detroit, that's excellent.

Um, so the offense is kind of humming right now.

But like we're recording this on Monday morning, Pacific time.

I want to see what they do with the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Houston Rockets are white-hot right now.

If they beat Houston, then I think they're on to something cause then they got Milwaukee and that seems like an automatic win.

Then they got Oklahoma City, which has been struggling as of late.

Uh, you know, uh, if, if they get through these next couple of games and look the exact same, Count me in on joining, jumping on the Miami bandwagon.

I don't think they have to beat Houston.

Yes, Houston will be a great test for them, because one of the best teams in the league.

I do not put the heat up there with the best teams in the league, and Houston is one of the best teams in the league.

But I would say this what I said to you when you were so down on Miami a few weeks ago is they don't have the complete team they're gonna have around Giannis yet.

Like they spent the money, they spent the assets going to get Giannis, and yes, it would have been nice if LeBron came to them for basically free, but he didn't.

So it is going to take one more asset cycle, if not 2 more asset cycles.

Look at who was taking the Lakers to put the right pieces around Luca.

Like it takes a little bit after you have such a major shakeup.

And I think I wouldn't expect them to beat regularly.

I mean , they could beat Houston, of course, but I wouldn't expect them to regularly beat the Spurs, the Houston, the Lakers, the Celtics of the world, you know, on spec every time right now.

But I think they're The right direction.

I think they're going to end up being a team, kind of what we expected at the beginning of the season, not a panic team, but not one of those sort of pillars of the conference.

And then next summer they'll get better.

I mean, they just, they need to continue to build around these pieces the way they are now.

And I think that they're at least finding the rhythm of what they have.

And that's, as you said, credit to Spo moving Wiggins to the bench, I thought was a good move.

I mean, they've just pushed the right buttons.

Uh, they're still playing incredibly fast.

Um, 3rd fastest pace in the NBA.

They're averaging 5th, 5th most points in the league, about 30 assists per game as well.

That's good.

Teams that play fast though, I mean, especially this team, I, I still don't like it.

I still think we need to slow the game down a lot more because I don't think, like, I think defensively, it's gonna be a challenge for them against good teams if you're jacking up the number of possessions.

So, Again, we'll see.

Maybe they don't beat Houston.

That's not a guarantee that they're bad, but I would like to see how they play, play, they could beat Houston.

I'm just saying they can't be.

We did not expect the Heat this year to be the best team in the league, the best team in the East, among the top 2 or 3 in the East.

So we don't need them to play that well.

We just need them to, I think they might have.

I don't, I don't know if that's you get Giannis, that bar is raised right, of course it is, but where is it raised from?

This is a team that was consistently 10th in the league, in the East rather, over and over again in the past couple of years, right?

I mean, when was the last time they actually made the top 6 in the Eastern Conference?

So, I, I, I just, yes, the bar has been raised.

It just doesn't need to be raised to the absolute top, otherwise, they're a failure.

I, I think that they're, they're turning into the team that we expected them to be.

I think they're gonna continue to get better because they have players who want to get better.

I mean, Giannis is a Force man.

Bam, you know, I talked to him.

He, he, he's not happy with the way things went at the beginning of the season.

These guys are motivated, but they're not gonna be exceptional right away because they don't have the complete personnel of some of these other teams.

And they will.

They've got a few asset cycles to do it.

It's gotta be really encouraging to see the numbers Bam has put up lately.

37 against Cleveland on Friday, 20 on 5 of 8 from the floor, uh, went to the free throw line 13 times in that game.

Like seeing Bam start to get some chemistry off, off of Giannis is encouraging.

Seeing the numbers.

Daveon Mitchell, as you pointed out, is, is, they've been outstanding this year.

He's been really, really sharp and Uh, uh, the expectations there are sky-high.

I, I know that.

Like they, they believe they can be a, a conference contender.

Um.

I want to see it against some of these better teams.

I got, like, maybe we'll have a different conversation next week about Miami.

I promise we'll, we'll circle back to them and talk about it.

Um, if they get through the schedule with Houston and Oklahoma City on it, if they're like 2 and 1 out of those 3 games heading into a road trip that they're gonna take among some of the better East Coast teams, uh, I'll be really behind, uh, the Miami Heat.