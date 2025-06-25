Warriors' Draymond Green Is Writing a Book
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is a four-time All-Star, a four-time NBA champion, and ... soon-to-be author?
Yes, you read that right; Green revealed on an episode of The Pivot podcast released Tuesday that he is in the process of writing a book—and having a great time while doing so.
“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this, but I’m writing a book,” Green told Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. “And that process is so therapeutic for me, because it’s actually where I worked my way through, like, ‘Oh, s---, it is two different people.'"
As for who those "different people" are, Green was referring to his persona on the court, versus off.
"On the court, I am a menace," Green explained, in perhaps the understatement of the century. "But off the court, I think I'm arguably one of the nicest people you'll meet. ... It's two completely different people."
And it sounds like working on this project, whatever exactly it's about, helped the forward realize that.
It's an interesting perspective about self-doubt and in-play personas from one of the game's biggest firebrands, and worth listening to if you've got the time. Start below at 39:36:
Green didn't reveal many other details, so the exact subject of the book and its release timeline are not yet clear. But he can rest assured that we'll be eager to read once it's out on shelves.