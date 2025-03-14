The Warriors Had an Epic Locker Room Party to Celebrate Steph Curry’s 4,000th Three
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry recorded his 4,000th career three on Thursday night, a milestone no other NBA player in history has ever reached and no current player is close to breaking. So it tracks, then, that after the Dubs made handy work of the Sacramento Kings, Curry's teammates welcomed him into the locker room with a celebration fit for a king—or at least, a living league legend.
As the newly 37-year-old walked inside, the once-quiet gaggle of players rose to their feet, screaming and mobbing Steph while dousing him with water bottles. The guard leaned into it, and looked to be enjoying himself in the moment.
Take a look at that below:
Curry entered the game needing just two triples to make history. He got the first bucket in the first quarter, off a dime from Jonathan Kuminga, and the second in the third quarter, with a side-step just behind the arc. It was otherwise a quieter game for him (11 points, two rebounds, five assists), though the Kings' defense was all over him the whole time.