Draymond Green Slams Phoenix Suns in Unfiltered Rant
When it comes to people you want to poke, Draymond Green should be at the bottom of the list - the Phoenix Suns will now be one of the first to tell you why.
Phoenix Suns GM James Jones took a subtle shot at the Warriors this week when he stated that no other team has ever fully maximized Kevin Durant before. From the moment Draymond Green heard that statement, he made sure to let the Phoenix Suns know how he really felt.
On the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green absolutely blasted James Jones and the Phoenix Suns.
"James Jones was on a team in 2017 that lost in the NBA Finals to Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant averaged 35, 8 rebounds and five assists on 55 percent from the field, 47 from three and 93 percent [free-throw] shooting," Green said. "And when you got your ass bust, like the Cavs got their ass bust, I have a hard time believing that James Jones could then come out and say 'No one has been able to maximize Kevin Durant.' "
Green didn't just stop there though, he decided to dissect how the Phoenix Suns have used Kevin Durant and how all of it has been incorrect.
"When your team does not have plays to get Kevin Durant coming off a pin-down, get Kevin Durant catching the ball at the elbow with a live dribble, getting Kevin Durant to the spots that Kevin Durant want to get to and like to score from, when you're a team is set up that way," Green said. "I'm sorry. But you didn't maximize Kevin Durant but don't say nobody has maximized Kevin Durant because you've been on the wrong side of Kevin Durant being maximized."
While one could call the Phoenix Suns a dissapointment this season, the reality is that everyone in the Pacific Division has been one. Not a single Pacific Division team made it out of the first-round, and the Clippers were the only one to win two games.