Al Horford Sends Emotional Message to Celtics After Agreeing to Join Warriors
After months of waiting, the Golden State Warriors and free agent center Al Horford have reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal. Horford, who was just most recently with the Boston Celtics, brings height and spacing to a veteran Warriors lineup.
The 39 year-old spent seven seasons in Boston where he won a championship with them in 2024.
Horford's Message To His Former Team
For the past four seasons, Horford has been a major part of the Boston Celtics' lineup. Throughout his four seasons with the team, the big man immortalized himself by winning an NBA championship. Once the news of joining the Warriors hit, Horford sent an emotional message on social media.
"From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms. This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart. Raising banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and the organization. Thank you, Boston," the center said in a social media post.
In 2022, Horford faced off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Now, three years later, he finds himself joining his former foes.
What Horford Brings to the Golden State Warriors
In the 2024-25 NBA season, Horford averaged 9 points, over 6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game in just under 28 minutes of action per night. Though that doesn't break the stat sheet, he was impactful in his own way. He also shot over 36% from the 3-point line, though that was actually a down year for Horford. In the two previous seasons before that, he shot over 41% from beyond the arc.
Horford will provide that 3-point shooting on the Dubs, which will be extremely fitting for their system that specializes in spacing and shooting. What he brings that the Warriors didn't exactly have before is his paint defense. The Warriors have always struggled with height, relying on a small-ball system featuring Draymond Green at the center.
In August, Warriors insider Anthony Slater described Horford's presumed role with the team.
"Horford would slide in as the presumed starting center, lessening the regular-season load on Draymond Green, which is a priority," Slater said. "Horford's ability to pass and defend fits well into the Warriors' system. His ability to shoot from the center spot is something they've been sorely lacking."
With Horford, now they can protect the paint a bit better while maintaining a quick pace of play. Horford will also provide another veteran leader, and can help train the younger big men (Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quentin Post).
Horford is reportedly signing a multi-year deal, so both sides are planning to lock in longer-term.