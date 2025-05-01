Amen Thompson Makes NBA History in Rockets-Warriors Game 5
The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in two consecutive games to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their highly anticipated first-round matchup. Unfortunately for the Warriors, their hot streak came to a screeching end.
The Rockets dominated the Warriors in the first half of Wednesday's Game 5, taking a dominant 76-49 halftime lead. The Warriors were completely shut down in the first half, highlighted by a zero-point first quarter from superstar point guard Steph Curry.
Houston has thrived on the defensive side of the ball this season, and they needed to fully lean into this strength to have a chance against the Warriors while facing a 3-1 deficit.
Houston's top defensive star, Amen Thompson, shined in their dominant first half. Thompson finished fifth in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting this season, and his prowess on that end of the floor has been on full display.
Thompson finished the first half with 11 points, two assists, and five steals on 3-6 shooting from the floor and 5-6 from the free-throw line. The 22-year-old became the youngest player in NBA history to record 10+ points and 5+ steals in a half of a playoff game.
Thompson has been incredible for Houston this season, already becoming an athletic anomaly, along with his twin brother, Ausar. The Thompson twins have taken over the league with their insane athleticism and elite defensive skills, and the Rockets need Amen to play at this level to have a fighting chance against Golden State.