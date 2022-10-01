Bam Adebayo Lists Draymond Green and Giannis as Most Versatile Defenders in NBA

Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and he rightfully thinks that way about himself as well. It's one thing for a player to feel that way about themselves, but it's a different level of respect for your peers to feel the same way.

In an interview with NBA.com, Bam Adebayo gave a candid opinion on who he believes are the most versatile defenders in the NBA.

"I feel like I’m damn near the only guy," Adebayo said to Couper Moorhead. "Me, and I give Draymond [Green] and probably Giannis, three guys who can literally guard 1-through-5 and be effective. Switch on to a Kyrie. Switch onto KD. Switch onto Joel Embiid. The thing about guards winning it is they don’t be down there. They don’t be in that semi-circle."

Bam Adebayo has yet to win a Defensive Player of the Year like Giannis and Draymond Green have, but he's still known as one of the best defenders in the NBA. He's a 3x NBA All-Defensive Second Team member but has yet to be on the first team. Draymond Green is a one-time Defensive Player of the Year, 4x NBA All-Defensive First Team, and a 3x NBA All-Defensive Second Team member.

Even without the championships, Green's defensive resume is one that's Hall of Fame worthy, with very few currently matching in the NBA. When people criticize Draymond Green for some of his offensive deficiencies, fans should always be quick to show them his defensive accomplishments.

