Big Update on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Amid Warriors Interest
The Milwaukee Bucks and superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been rumored to be going through a breakup this offseason after 12 successful years together.
Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, and New York Knicks have emerged as potential trade destinations for Antetokounmpo, but could the Spurs be repairing his relationship with their two-time NBA MVP?
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that there are no trade discussions happening for Antetokounmpo right now, saying that he has not asked for it and the Bucks do not want to trade him.
"Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions," Windhorst said on ESPN's Get Up. "He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him."
The Bucks have suffered three consecutive first-round playoff exits and have not made it past the second round since Antetokounmpo led them to a championship in 2021. The expectation this summer was that Antetokounmpo was ready for a new chapter, but it is seemingly more likely that he stays in Milwaukee.
Of course, if Antetokounmpo were put on the trade market, there would be 29 NBA teams sending in their best offer to land the generational talent, especially the Warriors. In May, Windhorst reported that the Warriors have a package that they could use to trade for Antetokounmpo, but they would likely not win a bidding war if it came down to it.
A pairing of Antetokounmpo and Curry would be virtually unstoppable, and would open Golden State's window to compete for a championship tremendously. Of course, it is very unlikely that Antetokounmpo gets dealt at all this summer, but it remains something to keep an eye on.