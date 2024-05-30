Big Update on Warriors Coach Potentially Leaving for Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a head coaching vacancy, and are reportedly considering Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson for the position.
In a recent report, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote, "The Cleveland Cavaliers are beginning the interview process for the franchise's head-coaching opening, securing permission to interview two top candidates on the team's list: Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson and New Orleans assistant James Borrego, sources told ESPN on Wednesday."
Organizations will often allow their assistants to interview for promotions elsewhere, and the Warriors are reportedly doing just that with Atkinson. On Golden State's assistant and his candidacy for this job, Wojnarowski added the following:
"Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus years with the Brooklyn Nets, inheriting a full rebuild and showing improvement each season until he resigned during an injury-plagued 2019-20 season. Atkinson has strong relationships with two key Cavaliers players from those Nets teams -- Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. Atkinson spent the 2020-21 season with the Clippers as an assistant before joining Steve Kerr's Warriors staff, where he's spent the past three years. Previously, Atkinson spent nine seasons as an NBA assistant, four with the New York Knicks, three with the Atlanta Hawks."
Steve Kerr and the Warriors would hate to lose Atkinson, but would be happy for their assistant to get a head coaching position in the NBA.
