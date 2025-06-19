Blockbuster Four-Team Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors, Draymond Green to Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and have failed to make it past the second round since winning the championship in 2021. Now, there has been plenty of speculation around Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks, and this offseason could be the time for a blockbuster.
Of course, it is unlikely that the Bucks part ways with a generational talent like Antetokounmpo, but if he does hit the trade market, he will be the most coveted player in a long time. One of the teams that has emerged as a potential destination for Antetokounmpo is the Golden State Warriors.
ESPN's Zach Kram recently came up with a blockbuster four-team trade idea that would send Antetokounmpo to the Warriors, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks get involved to help facilitate.
Golden State Warriors receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Draymond Green, Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks receive: Gabe Vincent, 2031 first-round pick (via LAL), 2025 second-round pick (No. 41)
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Austin Reaves, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Maxi Kleber, 2029 first-round pick (via GSW), 2031 first-round pick (via GSW), 2030 first-round pick swap (via LAL)
Antetokounmpo, 30, is still in his MVP-caliber prime, as the superstar forward averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.1% from the field. Of course, the Warriors would have to give up an unbelievable haul to acquire him but to pair him alongside Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, it would likely be worth it.
The Lakers jumping in to acquire Draymond Green from the Warriors and Daniel Gafford from the Mavericks to complete their frontcourt would be an interesting move, even though they would be losing Austin Reaves as Luka Doncic's backcourt partner.
"The Warriors would sacrifice depth to construct a star-studded big three of Curry, Antetokounmpo and Butler. The Lakers would balance their roster by turning Reaves into Green -- who has been involved in Lakers rumors in the past -- and Gafford, improving their defense and adding a rim-running center who's a proven fit with Luka Doncic," Kram writes.
"The Mavericks would trade from a position of strength (center) to add a future first and point guard help during Kyrie Irving's absence. And the Bucks would grab an assortment of promising young players and future picks in return for their star."