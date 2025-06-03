Brandin Podziemski Throws Shade at Knicks Before Pacers-Thunder Finals
The Indiana Pacers have shocked the basketball landscape by punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, doing so by getting past the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks. Beating the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals in dominant fashion was very impressive, but now they face their toughest test yet against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the biggest stage.
The Thunder dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals and are expected to handle the Pacers with ease as well.
However, NBA fans might have lucked out by the Pacers beating the Knicks. Even if the Thunder are heavy favorites to take down the Pacers in the NBA Finals, the Knicks could have been an even more lopsided matchup for Oklahoma City. Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski recently threw some shade at New York, saying they would have gotten swept by Oklahoma City.
"I'm glad it was the Pacers, not the Knicks, because I feel like it if it was the Knicks, it would have been a sweep," Podziemski said. "Just because I don't think the Knicks had enough to compete with OKC. Both offensively and defensively."
Of course, it has been proven that not many teams are capable of keeping up with the Thunder on both ends of the court, and the Knicks certainly would not have been an exception. Podziemski argues that the Pacers have a more balanced attack that can potentially keep up with Oklahoma City, while the Thunder would have been able to stop Jalen Brunson and New York.