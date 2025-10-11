Inside The Warriors

Buddy Hield Gives Highest Praise to Warriors Teammate Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield had high praise for Draymond Green.

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) shoots a jumpshot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Buddy Hield isn't shy about his love for the Golden State Warriors. It's been that way since he arrived last season.

"It’s the happiest I’ve ever been playing basketball," Hield said at the end of his first campaign with the Warriors. “I’m going to keep it real, you see the value of spacing with this team ... I love being here."

Hield averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 42 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from the 3-point line. He proved a worthy asset for the Warriors during their short postseason run, but beyond the offensive scheme, another piece of the team has been enticing.

Hield Praises Draymond Green

Only three players in NBA history have played enough defense to earn 10 NBA All-Defensive nods. This season, Draymond Green plans to join them.

"It would mean the world to me," Green said during Media Day, "to go and try to make another All-Defensive Team and join that list. It's an amazing list. All first-ballot Hall of Famers."

On the "list" currently are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant. As of last season, Green has nine selections — five on the first-team — and one Defensive Player of the Year Award, plus a finalist nod in May.

Hield thinks his teammate has already done enough to join them.

“He’s a Hall-of-Famer," Hield said. "Stamped on defense. He’s probably the greatest defender this game’s ever seen. Because the way he navigates things and quarterbacks things from the back — it’s just impressive.”

Green averaged nine points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 42 percent shooting from the field in 68 games for the Warriors last season, helping them to a second-round playoff appearance that fell short after Steph Curry's hamstring injury in Game 1 of the series.

The Warriors are now searching for a way back into the playoffs. Between Green, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler III, their chances are high.

Especially if Hield makes another positive impact.

