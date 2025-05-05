Inside The Warriors

Buddy Hield Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 7

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield made NBA history in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets

Logan Struck

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) shoots the ball and scores during the second quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
After taking a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors certainly started to sweat after dropping the next two and unwillingly being forced into a win-or-go-home Game 7.

The Warriors certainly did not want things to get to this point, but they are making the most of their opportunity with their backs against the wall in Houston on Sunday night.

Even with the Rockets having all of the momentum entering Game 7, the Warriors put on a show in the first half. Golden State stormed out to take a 51-39 halftime lead over Houston, led by an incredible performance from Buddy Hield.

Hield dropped 22 points and zero turnovers in the first half on near-perfect 8-9 shooting from the field and 6-7 from three-point range, including a 42-foot bomb to beat the first-quarter buzzer.

Hield's six three-pointers are the most in a single half in NBA Game 7 history, and the sharpshooter also became the first player in league history to reach that stat line in a single half of any playoff game.

The Warriors desperately needed someone to step up offensively, especially with an underwhelming half from superstar point guard Steph Curry. The 11-time All-Star had just three points on 1-7 shooting from the field and 1-6 from deep, and was scoreless until the final minute of the second quarter.

The Warriors are desperately trying to punch their ticket to the second round, and Hield is certainly doing all he can to help them get there.

