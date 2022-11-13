Cavs Call Out Referees For Allowing Warriors Moving Screen

The Cleveland Cavaliers just can't get a break at the end of games. They received the short end of the stick against the LA Clippers, and it happened again against the Warriors. Granted, the Warriors weren't getting good calls against the Cavs throughout the game, but Cleveland still missed a game-saving call.

Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff called out referees for allowing Klay Thompson to have a moving screen with 30 seconds left that allowed the Warriors to take a four-point lead.

"You can't stop vs these guys, they're too good, too effective," Bickerstaff said. "There were some questionable plays that happened down the stretch, like Isaac Okoro was clearly hit by Klay Thompson on a moving screen which gives up a three-point play. There's no way to defend that. You've got one of the best players in the planet with the ball in his hands and clearly if you're allowed to set moving screens like that, he's gonna be allowed to have an advantage. It's time and time again that it keeps happening, and I've yet to figure out what we can do and how we can solve it, but something has gotta be done."

It's a very unfortunate situation for the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially because the referees admitted it was an incorrect call. Unfortunately, the game of basketball is filled with errors, and fortunately for the Warriors, it worked on their behalf.

